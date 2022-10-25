Pink at the Rink this Weekend

October 25, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







This Weekend:

PINK THE RINK - Join the Mayhem this Friday, October 28th as we host Pink at the Rink. As doors open at 6:30 PM, fans may enter their name in the raffle of #91 Connor Graham's PINK OUT stick signed by the entire team. Raffle tickets may be purchased at the MAC Shack for $5 a piece. All proceeds from our auction will be donated to Macon's United in Pink. Come wearing your PINK! Mayhem Breast Cancer Awareness T-Shirts will be available at the MAC Shack.

During the first period intermission, the Mayhem will honor all Season Ticket Holders that have battled, beaten, helped treat or have been personally been touched by breast cancer in an on-ice ceremony. If you would like to join the ceremony, please email Anna Marie at annamarie@maconmayhem.com for details.

MERCER NIGHT - Mercer Bears take over the Macon Centreplex! The Mayhem will be rocking Mercer Specialty Jerseys for this Saturday's game against Roanoke. So come wearing all Mercer Orange! Be sure to stick around after the game for our Post Game Jersey Auction in the Lobby.

$10 tickets for all students purchasing from the Macon Centreplex Box Office!

