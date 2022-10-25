SPHL Announces Suspension
October 25, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced the following suspension:
Roanoke's CJ Valerian
Roanoke's CJ Valerian has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 8, Roanoke at Fayetteville, played on Saturday, October 22.
Valerian was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 23.6, Interference with Spectator, at 20:00 of the third period.
Valerian will miss Roanoke's game against Macon on October 28.
