SPHL Announces Suspension

October 25, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced the following suspension:

Roanoke's CJ Valerian

Roanoke's CJ Valerian has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 8, Roanoke at Fayetteville, played on Saturday, October 22.

Valerian was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 23.6, Interference with Spectator, at 20:00 of the third period.

Valerian will miss Roanoke's game against Macon on October 28.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.