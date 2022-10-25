Valerian Suspended One Game by SPHL

HUNTERSVILLE, NC. - The Southern Professional Hockey League announced on Tuesday that Roanoke defenseman C.J. Valerian has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, following the conclusion of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Fayetteville Marksmen.

Valerian was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 23.6, Interference with Spectator, at 20:00 of the third period. Valerian will miss Roanoke's game against Macon on October 28.

Valerian joined the Dawgs on February 23 last season, and started his professional career in style by netting his first goal less than three minutes into his debut game against Knoxville on February 25. The six-foot-two defenseman went on to play in Roanoke's last 17 games, notching two goals and three assists. The Gates Mills, Ohio native also played in all nine playoff games during Roanoke's run to the President's Cup Final, recording a plus-four plus/minus rating. Valerian appeared in each of Roanoke's first two games this past weekend, with five shots on net and two penalty minutes assessed to him.

