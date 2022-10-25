Ice Flyers Bounce Back to End Opening Weekend with Win against Macon

The Ice Flyers second game of their season-opening weekend evolved far differently Saturday night.

All in a good way for them.

After answering challenges, beginning with a first puck-drop fight, the Ice Flyers got a sealing goal with five minutes remaining for a 5-3 win against the Macon Mayhem at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Five different players scored and three others had assists in a game filled with emotion swings. It was part of "Pink In The Rink Night" where the Ice Flyers wore custom-made, pink jerseys that were auctioned to fans following the game.

"For me, early in the year, obviously the wins are what we go out there to do, but the bigger picture is getting guys some games, some minutes and seeing how they play," said Ice Flyers coach Rod Alofff, whose team split the weekend after Thursday's 6-4 loss to Huntsville. "We didn't get an exhibition game (before season opener) so getting them out on the ice and letting them play is important.

"We have a lot of players, so getting them out on the ice and letting them play was good. I saw a lot of good things over the two days. And a lot of things we need to fix. Every one of them is fixable. I think we have great team speed, we have some good skill up front and it's just that start-of-the-year stuff where you are trying to mold the team."

A crowd of 3,735 had not settled into their seats when on-ice fireworks started play. Ice Flyers defenseman Preston Kugler and Macon winger Tory McLean dropped the gloves after the center-ice faceoff and began swinging.

"They were trying to take momentum from us, and Kugs was trying to get the momentum for us," Aldoff said. "He did a good job. It's part of his game and if you want to do that for the team, that's up to him."

Newcomer Branden Makara followed minutes later with his first professional goal, assisted by Seth Ensor and Griff Jeska. Early in the second period, Ice Flyers captain Garrett Milan scored his second goal of the weekend on an assist by Weiland Parrish.

Macon halved the advantage on a power play goal, as part of a flurry of second period goals. The Ice Flyers' Ensor then returned a two-goal lead with his shot as 10:42 remained.

The Mayhem's next goal caused some mayhem. Video replay on the scoreboard, something not usable by officials, showed the puck had not completely crossed the red goal line before being swept away.

It triggered momentary rage from Aldoff.

"Just use all your assets," Aldoff said. "If you use all your assets (gill Baints feaure and come up with a goal, even though it wasn't, I'm okay with that," Aldoff said. "(Officials) are learning as well. Go talk to the linesmen, the goal judge. That is all I was asking for. It was a close call and gotta make sure."

Since he arrived Olynek has made sure he had a presence on each shift. With 5:20 left, he sealed the win with his third goal of the weekend.

"IT was a great play," Aldoff said. "We shot it down and Jake (Witkowski) was forechecking hard, got on the puck and him skating hard after that forecheck started that play. It was good to see. That's how you learn. It was good to see them get that puck to Mitch (Atkins) and Colton was yelling for it and Mitch got it over to him.

"Colton is playing well. He's a gamer and when the puck drops he is ready to play. It was a nice weekend for him."

The Ice Flyers will now use the full week ahead to practice at the Bay Center before facing the Huntsville Havoc for the second time next Saturday.,

"We will get four great practices in and be ready for a hockey game," Aldoff said. "That's important for us right now. We will over a lot of stuff and get everyone on the same page. Repetition is the best thing early in the year."

The Ice Flyers had their best night for sales of the pink jerseys and other merchandise with proceeds going toward benefitting the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in Pensacola.

Team owner Greg Harris said 100 replica jerseys were made available to fans, other with other items. The post-game auction attracted a large gathering of fans who remained to bid on the jerseys.

