Havoc Shutout by the Ice Bears

November 16, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





The Havoc were shutout by the Ice Bears at home Saturday night as Knoxville tallied one in the first period and another in the second. The shots were largely in the Havoc's favor with a final shots score of 46-20, but Knoxville's goaltender stood tall to stop every shot.

