Bulls Defeat Macon OnThe Road

Mike Davis of the Birmingham Bulls

MACON, GA - Birmingham defeats the Macon Mayhem 5-3 on the road at the Macon CentrePlex.

Notable players for Birmingham were Mike Davis with 1 goal and 1 assist. Shaq Merasty with 1 goal and 1 assist including the game winner.

Artt Brey closed with 35 saves in net for the Bulls.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Friday November 22, 2019

Fayetteville Marksmen

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama

7:30pm cst

Saturday November 23, 2019

Fayetteville Marksmen

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama

7:00pm cst

