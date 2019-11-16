Bulls Defeat Macon OnThe Road
November 16, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
MACON, GA - Birmingham defeats the Macon Mayhem 5-3 on the road at the Macon CentrePlex.
Notable players for Birmingham were Mike Davis with 1 goal and 1 assist. Shaq Merasty with 1 goal and 1 assist including the game winner.
Artt Brey closed with 35 saves in net for the Bulls.
UPCOMING GAMES:
Friday November 22, 2019
Fayetteville Marksmen
Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama
7:30pm cst
---
Saturday November 23, 2019
Fayetteville Marksmen
Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama
7:00pm cst
