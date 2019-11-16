Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (1-6-1) at Marksmen (7-0-1) - 6:00 PM

ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(1-6-1), 10th SPHL, 3 Pts

FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN

(7-0-1), T-1st SPHL, 15 Pts

Saturday - 6:00 PM

Crown Coliseum - Fayetteville, N.C.

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Kody Helbig| Linesmen: Joe Johnson, Thomas Josephson

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs fell in a 4-0 hole after two periods and despite a pair of goals in the third they could not climb out and were beaten by the Fayetteville Marksmen, 6-2, Friday night at the Crown Coliseum. Mac Jansen and Colton Wolter scored for the Dawgs in the loss.

WELCOME BACK: Mac Jansen was activated off injured reserve prior to Friday night's game and made his season debut in the loss against the Marksmen. Jansen buried a wrist shot on the power play in the third period, giving him a goal in his season debut.

POWERED UP: The Rail Yard Dawgs went 1-for-4 on the power play on Friday night and now have power play goals in seven consecutive games. That matches a franchise record; the Dawgs also accomplished this feat during the 2017-18 season. Roanoke's 25.9% power play rate is second best in the league.

THE HOOK: Michael Stiliadis started the game on Friday and was pulled in the second period after allowing four goals on 19 shots. Roanoke has pulled its starting goaltender in four of its eight games thus far this season.

KNOW YOUR FOE: Saturday is the fourth of 12 scheduled meetings between the Rail Yard Dawgs and the Marksmen this season. Ten of those 12 will be complete by January 4 and ten of the Dawgs' first 24 games come against Fayetteville.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: The Rail Yard Dawgs are one game into a stretch that will see five of six games take place on the road. Roanoke is 1-3-1 during road games thus far this season.

TRANSACTIONS OF THE WEEK: In the past week the Rail Yard Dawgs activated forward Mac Jansen and defenseman Dallas Rossiter off injured reserve and placed forward Matt Beer and defenseman Vojtech Zemlicka on IR in their stead. Roanoke also signed rookie defenseman Dominick Horvath, waived defenseman Lenny Caglianone and released goaltender Jake Theut from his three-game tryout.

ODDS AND ENDS: Shayne Morrissey had an assist on Friday and now has five points (3 G, 2 A) in his last three games. He leads the Dawgs with seven points (4 G, 3 A) in six games...Colton Wolter's goal was his second of the season and snapped a five-game point drought...Matt O'Dea, a forward by trade, skated as a defenseman in the third period of Friday's game.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will take on the defending champion Huntsville Havoc in a home-and-home series next weekend. Friday's puck drop in Roanoke is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

