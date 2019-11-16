Thunderbolts Rally Falls Just Short against Peoria

After a major statement victory over the Rivermen last night, the Thunderbolts would look to repeat against Peoria, who looked to avenge their first loss of the season. After going down 3-0 in the first period, the Thunderbolts found life, bringing themselves back within a goal. Tonight, however, Peoria would hold out, and win 3-2. The Thunderbolts return home on Friday, December 6th for Indiana Donor Network Night, as they host the Macon Mayhem.

Down 3-0, the Thunderbolts first goal came from Kenton Helgesen, moving up from the left point and ripping a shot past Peoria netminder Jeremy Brodeur, from Hayden Hulton and Derek Sutliffe at the 19:14 mark. In the second period, the Thunderbolts would strike on the power play at 14:26, as Jacob Smith tallied his first professional goal, from Brandon Lubin and Austin Plevy. Despite the Rivermen having the #1 power play unit in the league, the Thunderbolts killed off all 4 Rivermen power plays tonight, and all 9 this weekend.

Helgesen and Smith have the Thunderbolts goals, and Parker Gahagen made 28 saves. The Thunderbolts hit the road for five straight games, starting this Friday, November 22nd, as they visit the Macon Mayhem for a two-game set. You can catch the action on SPHL Live, or listen in for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network. You can also catch the action at the Official Thunderbolts Watch Parties, presented by Bud Light. Stay tuned to Thunderbolts social media for details on location for each game. The Thunderbolts return home on Friday, December 6th, as they host the Macon Mayhem. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), visit EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or get tickets at the Ford Center Ticket Office.

