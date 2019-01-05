Havoc Open New Year with Road Loss to Peoria

PEORIA, ILLINOIS - The Huntsville Havoc started a three-game Illinois road trip Friday night in Peoria.

The Havoc held the lead twice but could not gain it back a third time and dropped a close match to the Rivermen 4-3.

"We played a solid game for the most part," said Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo. "We put ourselves in a position to win but didn't play a good enough third period to close the deal. We need to play a complete 60 minutes against Quad City tomorrow to get the job done."

The first period was relatively uneventful, ending in a scoreless tie, but both teams more than made up for it in the second period.

Huntsville's Rob Darrar put in an unassisted score just past two minutes into the middle frame, but Peoria (18-3-3) doubled the effort five minutes later by scoring a pair and taking a 2-1 lead.

The Havoc (13-9-1) soon recovered as Stephen Hrehoriak found the back of the net, followed by a Trevor Gerling powerplay tally two minutes later to help recover the lead. The visitors took a 3-2 advantage into the second intermission. Peoria peppered Havoc goalkeeper Mike DeLaVergne with 18 shots in the second period. On the other end of the ice, Huntsville put 9 shots on goal, scoring on three of them.

Unfortunately, Gerling's score was the last time Huntsville would light the lamp as the Rivermen scored two goals late in the game to re-take the lead and hold on for the 4-3 win.

Peoria outshot Huntsville 34 to 26 and is now on top of the league standings.

Huntsville gets one final shot at the Rivermen on Sunday afternoon for the regular season finale between the two teams. In the meantime, the Havoc must take care of business 90 minutes to the northwest of Peoria. The boys from the Rocket City visit Moline, Illinois, to play the Quad City Storm on Saturday, Jan. 5, at 7:10 p.m.

