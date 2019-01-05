A Note from Coach Ian Moran of the Evansville ThunderBolts
I feel as Head Coach of the Evansville Thunderbolts I need to say something to our great fans, our community & hockey fans in general about our team's current situation. We are playing severely undermanned, but that doesn't matter because sports are results driven & results are what matter. In regards to our roster we currently have;
-2 on IR
-2 goalies
-10 "healthy" players
-2 off IR but can't play yet
-5 that are taking up roster spots but can't play because they are suspended, have pneumonia or the flu.
- We traded for a player who is a top 4 Dman, but couldn't get to last night because of plane troubles.
- We traded for a player's rights who is still in the ECHL, but was on the top pairing before his recall & will hopefully be with us in the next few wks.
That's our available roster.
We have 8 guys currently playing in the ECHL & that is a direct result of their hard work and desire to play at the highest level they possibly can. Every player's dream is to play in the NHL, so when a coach calls me to learn more about our Thunderbolt players I tell them the truth. Our guys have improved & are ready for the opportunity and they are capitalizing on it. As a competitor our losses are more painful to me than anyone. As a retired hockey player I know the commitment & dedication that it requires to play at the highest level. Because of this I am not going to be selfish & prevent a player from being called up to the ECHL. My job is to help these young men grow as people, be involved in our community, develop as hockey players & win hockey games. In that order. So when I see our guys doing more in the community than any Thunderbolt team before us I am extremely proud of our organization and players. And when I tell a player that he's been called up to the ECHL and he smiles like a kid on Christmas morning and gives me a hug & thanks me for helping him, then I'm proud of how I'm preparing our players.
Thank you,
Coach Ian Moran
