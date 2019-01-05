Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (13-12-0) vs Mayhem (17-6-3) - 7:05 PM

January 5, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(13-12-0), 6th SPHL, 26 Pts

MACON MAYHEM

(17-6-3), 3rd SPHL, 37 Pts

January 5, 2019 - 7:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Eric Krasnichuk| Linesmen: Jason Messimore, Chase Wilkinson

LAST TIME OUT: Tanner Creel made 34 saves, 16 of which came during the third period, Nate O'Brien and Cody Dion each scored and the Rail Yard Dawgs defeated the Macon Mayhem, 2-1, Friday night at the Macon Coliseum. Roanoke handed Macon its fourth consecutive loss.

CREEL DOESN'T CRACK: Tanner Creel recorded 34 saves on 35 shots on Friday night; the third-most saves he's had in a game this season and the fewest goals he's allowed in a game he started. Creel was named the game's number one star and improved his record to 6-8-0, lowered his GAA to 2.90 and raised his SV% to .909.

MURRAY'S BIG NIGHT: Colin Murray's four points on Monday night matched a season-high for points in a single game by a Rail Yard Dawg. Maxime Guyon had a goal and three assists in a 6-2 win over Evansville on November 9. The franchise record for points in a game is five- Steve Mele registered five assists in an overtime win over Macon on November 16, 2017 and Jackson Brewer had three goals and two assists in a 6-4 win over Peoria on March 18, 2017. Murray followed up his four-point game with an assist on Friday and leads the team with 21 points.

RAIDED BY THE ECHL: The Rail Yard Dawgs sent two more players to the ECHL this week as defenseman Sean Federow was called up to the Toledo Walleye on Wednesday and forward Dillan Fox packed up for the Maine Mariners on Thursday. Roanoke now has six players in the ECHL as Fox and Federow join goaltender Brad Barone, defensemen Alex Adams and Cam Bakker and forward Michael Economos. The Dawgs are not the only team that has sent players to the Double-A circuit as of late; 12 SPHL players have been called up in the last five days.

HELP ARRIVES FROM THE EAST: Roanoke added a new face on Saturday as forward Roberts Locans was signed. Locans had appeared in 12 games with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals prior to joining the Dawgs. The 22-year-old Latvian is in his first season in North America. He's played in five European pro leagues including 19 games in the KHL.

TURNING THE SEASON SERIES: Roanoke and Macon will finish out their season series on Saturday night. The Dawgs are 3-4-0 against the Mayhem this year but have won each of the past three games after opening 0-4-0. Steve Mele leads the active roster with five points (1 G, 4 A) against the Mayhem and Cody Dion has netted four goals.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Fayetteville Marksmen for the first half of a home-and-home weekend on Friday night at Berglund Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM. Each of Roanoke's next four games will be played against the Marksmen.

