Bulls Lose a Tough Game in OT
January 5, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
KNOXVILLE, TN : The Birmingham Bulls lose a tough battle in overtime against Knoxville tonight 5-4 on the road
Rookie Austin Daae scored 2 goals in the match up. Goalie Mavric Parks closed out the night with 25 saves.
The Birmingham Bulls record stands at19-7-0 on the season and remain in second place in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) standings.
NEXT GAME:
Friday January 11, 2019
@ Macon Mayhem
Macon Centreplex- Macon, Georgia
