Bulls Lose a Tough Game in OT

January 5, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





KNOXVILLE, TN : The Birmingham Bulls lose a tough battle in overtime against Knoxville tonight 5-4 on the road

Rookie Austin Daae scored 2 goals in the match up. Goalie Mavric Parks closed out the night with 25 saves.

VIEW GAME STATS:

http://the_sphl.wttstats.pointstreak.com/boxscore.html?gameid=3349777

The Birmingham Bulls record stands at19-7-0 on the season and remain in second place in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) standings.

NEXT GAME:

Friday January 11, 2019

@ Macon Mayhem

Macon Centreplex- Macon, Georgia

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.