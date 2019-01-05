Donahue Scores 6th Goal in Loss to Peoria

(Evansville, IN) In a weekend where the Thunderbolts had to battle to the very end with a limited roster, the team held their heads high, and battle they did, through tonight's 7-1 loss to the Rivermen.

The Thunderbolts goal came in the second period, by Scott Donahue, assisted by Tyler Howe at the 17:06 mark. The period would be the best remembered, as the Bolts held even with Peoria in both shots and goals, as both found the back of the net once in the second. Braeden Ostepchuk came in to relieve Aaron Taylor in the first period and would stand tall with 34 saves on 37 shots.

The Thunderbolts return home on Friday and Saturday night as they play host to the Peoria Rivermen both nights. Tickets are available at the Ford Center Box Office, and online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com

Upcoming Home Events:

Friday, January 11 - Hoosier Lottery Night- First 1,000 fan (18+) gets free lottery ticket

Saturday, January 12 - Dogs' Night Out - First 100 dogs get goody bag from Pet Food Center

Saturday, January 19 - Jurassic Night - Players' jersey auction to benefit Tri-State MS Association

