Hat Tricks Team Chiropractor Selected to 2024 Summer Olympics Medical Staff

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce that our Team Chiropractor, Dr. Matt Hartsburg, has been selected by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee to serve as a member of the medical staff for the 2024 Olympic Games this summer in Paris, France.

Dr. Hartsburg, a Danbury native and Danbury High School graduate in '96, and his team at Hartsburg Chiropractic provide an elite level of sports chiropractic care for the Danbury Hat Tricks throughout the grueling season and are an essential part of our team.

Please join us in congratulating Dr. Hartsburg on this incredible honor! Be sure to follow his Paris 2024 journey on Instagram @mharts16 and like Hartsburg Chiropractic on Facebook.

