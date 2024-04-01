Motor City Rockers Take It to Binghamton in 6-4 Win Headed into Bye Week

Fraser, MI - The Motor City Rockers came into this weekend with a daunting task in front of them: squaring off against the top two teams in each division, and keep the Danbury Hat-Tricks at bay to hold on to the No. 2 in the Empire Division with two weeks to play before playoffs.

After Friday's 4-2 win over Columbus, who leads the Continental Division, the Rockers followed that up with a convincing 6-4 win over the Empire Division leading Binghamton BlackBears on Saturday night.

Just like a night ago, Motor City jumped on the board first with two goals in the first six minutes of play in the first period.

Forward Danny Vanderwiel swung the puck from the near side circle back into the slot to Jonathan Juliano. The Fraser, MI native fired a quick turnaround wrister to the far post for a 1-0 lead with 15:18 to play in the opening frame.

Avery Smith followed up with his third goal of the season in his first seven games as a college signee out of Indiana Tech. Smith took an outlet pass deep into the offensive zone and quickly gave up the puck to Lane King. King fed it back to him and Smith chopped it over Nolan Egbert for a 2-0 lead.

Binghamton was able to cut into the lead, 2-1, three minutes later with a goal by Kyle Stephan when he flubbed a shot but the puck slid under Trevor Babin's stick for a third goal of the year.

The Rockers answered the goal like it had all weekend seven minutes later off the stick of TJ Sneath when King once again feathered then puck through traffic to Sneath on the back post for his 18th of the season and a 3-1 game.

Motor City added two more goals in the second period when the Rockers were on a four-minute power play that was briefly interrupted by a Rocker penalty for a 4-on-4 opportunity. The damage was limited as Nick Magill-Diaz rifled a shot for his second goal of the weekend for a 4-1 lead before Declan Conway earned the power play goal for MC two minutes later for a 5-1 lead.

Binghamton didn't go away, however, earning three goals in the third period to make the game interesting. Stephan cut into the lead, 5-2, when he finished up a rebound on the far side post that Babin couldn't collect for his second of the night.

Dakota Bohn earned a power play goal with 7:57 to play in the third when he scored from the high slot to make, and Tyson Kirkby added a late goal with 47.7 seconds left in the game to make it 6-4.

The Rockers did earn its 11th short-handed goal of the season when TJ Delaney forced a turnover at center ice with an aggressive forecheck that led to a breakaway for his second goal of the weekend 30-second into a Black Bear power play.

Motor City now heads into a bye week with a game and half lead over Danbury who sits in third place in the Empire Division as the Hat-Tricks have four games to play; two of which come against Binghamton next weekend on the road.

Motor City will return to action in one final home-and-home against the Port Huron Prowlers with the final home game on the 13th at Big Boy Arena before the playoffs begin the following weekend.

