Major Partners Return for 2024-25, Somic America & Sobey Law Firm

April 1, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







We're thrilled to announce the renewal of our partnership sponsorship with Sobey Law Firm and Somic America for the 2024-25 hockey season!

Their continued support and commitment to our team are invaluable, and we're honored to have them on board once again as key partners.

A big thank you to Sobey Law Firm and Somic America for believing in our mission and helping us achieve our goals both on and off the ice. Together, we'll continue to make strides in the world of hockey and beyond!

To learn more about our esteemed sponsors, visit www.sobeylawfirm.foliowebsites.com and www.somicamerica.com .

Interested in becoming a sponsor for the upcoming season? Contact our partnership team at 276-335-2100 or jmilliken@blueridgebobcats.com to explore the exciting opportunities available!

Let's make the 2024-25 season the best one yet, with Sobey Law Firm and Somic America by our side!

