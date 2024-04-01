FPHL Announces Athens, GA

Binghamton, NY "" Today the FPHL announces its newest expansion franchise in Athens, GA. The team will kick off the 2024-25 season playing at the Classic Center Arena that is currently being constructed. The arena will seat 5,500 for FPHL games and already has 50% of its premium seating (including suites) already spoken for.

The team has yet to announce its team names but will be doing a fan vote with the 4 name finalists which are between the Athenians, Athens Owls, Rock Lobsters and the Classic City Panic. The fan vote will take place next week on their social media pages with the final name to be announced in a few weeks.

This new expansion brings not only another great market to the FPHL, but will also give another great route of opportunity for advancement to the players of the FPHL.

The Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) will be entering their 15th season when the 2024-25 season begins in October of 2024. Visit FPHL at Federal Prospects Hockey League on Facebook.

