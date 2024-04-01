Three Third Period Goals Leads Zydeco over Sea Wolves 4-2

April 1, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







Baton Rouge, LA - Narek Aleksanyan netted two goals in the third period Easter Sunday, propelling the Zydeco to a 4-2 victory over the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Cane's River Center.

The Zydeco earned their first three game winning streak of the season after their victory on Easter Sunday. Noah Robinson scored the opening goal in the first period, when he found a rebound and beat Joseph Sheppard. The Zydeco offense controlled the pace in the first period, outshooting the Sea Wolves 19-6.

The Sea Wolves struggled to score for most of the game until Jackson Bond finally tied it up 1-1 with five minutes left by beating Bailey Stephens over the right shoulder.

The game was 1-1 with 20 minutes left when the Zydeco offense came alive. After Justin Barr was assessed a five-minute major penalty, the Zydeco scored two quick power play goals. Aleksanyan notched his first goal as a Zydecoat 6:52 to give them a 2-1 lead. Jake Cox extended the lead to 3-1 minutes later at 9:30 in the period.

Bond scored his second goal of the game, but it was not enough as the Zydeco defeated the Sea Wolves 4-2. The win extended the Zydeco's three game winning streak to three games, improving their record to 12-34-4-1-0. Meanwhile, the

Loss gave the Sea Wolves their first three game skid against the Zydeco, dropping them to 16-26-3-3-2.

Baton Rouge will welcome the Port Huron Prowlers to town next week on Friday, April 5th for a two game series with puck drop at 7:30pm.

