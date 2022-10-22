Hat Tricks Sweep Delaware with Record Offense

Danbury, CT- After a tense opening game against the Delaware Thunder, the Danbury Hat Tricks flexed their offensive muscle and hung twelve goals on the board for a 12-5 victory at the Danbury Ice Arena.

Luke Richards and Dustin Jesseau led the way with six points, tying the record for single game points. Jonny Ruiz previously held the solo record with a six-point output on February 4th, 2022. Richards recorded a hat trick and a trio of assists. The Wilkes-Barre, PA native is the ninth different player in franchise history to record a hat trick and the 13th to notch three assists in one game. He is the second Hat Trick to record three goals and three assists in the same game. Ruiz was the first.

Dustin Jesseau followed with two goals and four assists for his third three or-more assist game and second five-point or more game as a Hat Trick. The four assists are the most in a single game in franchise history.

Captain Jonny Ruiz pitched in his first two goals of the season, including one of two Hat Tricks shorthanded goals.

Delaware got a two-goal effort out of Artur Aloyan and a 35 save night from Trevor Martin, who manned the net for the first two periods of the game. Makar Sokolov entered in the third period and stopped 13 of 15 shots faced in net.

Houston Wilson, Artur Chirkov, and Denis Gafarov also recorded goals for the Thunder.

Zach Pamaylaon scored his first professional goal to cap the scoring at 12-5 in the dying seconds of the third. Marquis Grant-Mentis, Evan Lugo, and Tobias Odjick all scored their first goals of the season as well.

Josh Dias made his debut in the Hat Tricks net and stopped 10 of the 15 shots he faced.

Danbury (2-0) continues their four game home-stand next weekend with two games against the Binghamton Black Bears. Puck drops at 7:30 PM ET at the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday, October 28th, and at 7PM ET on Saturday, October 29th.

Chris Lynch and Jim Cerny will have the call of both games.

