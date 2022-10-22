FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at ELMIRA MAMMOTH

Columbus Secures First Win of Season

ï»¿by Jacob Johnson

Elmira, NY- The Columbus RiverDragons defeated the Elmira Mammoth by a final score of 6-2. The RiverDragons scored two early goals in the first period and never looked back. Columbus secures their first win of the early season and the Mammoth fall to 0-3.

This one was scoreless for the first 11 minutes of the game when a defensive turnover allowed Alex Storjohann to be alone with just him and Trevor Micucci, he would bury the unassisted goal to make it 1-0 Columbus.

A little later in the period Michael Greco tipped in a shot from the point to squeeze it past netminder Trevor Micucci. The shot came off the stick of Austin Daae with a wrister from the point. The secondary assist was credited to Josh Pietrantonio. The period would end 2-0 Columbus.

After some back-and-forth hockey in the early stages of period 2 Yianni Liarakos would tuck his rebound nearside to make it 2-1. Both Parker Moskal and Adamo Asselin would receive an assist on the goal to slim the margin to just 1.

As they did all night Columbus responded almost immediately, this time it was Austin Daae who found the back of the net. The assists go to Ozolins and King. Now 3-1 RiverDragons

Just under a minute later Alex Storjohann would net his 2nd of the night. The SUNY Cortland alumni would earn the 2nd star of the night here at First Arena for his two goals. Lane King would earn his 2nd assist on the goal, now 4-1.

The end period would end 4-1, but a fluttered pass through the air found the stick of the speedy Isaiah Crawford and he went top shelf to make it a 4-2 game. Moskal received his 2nd assist of the night on the goal.

After that Columbus would take on two more goals. Both Cody Rogers and Josh Labelle joined the goal party and tallied 1 to their season total. Daae earned his 3rd point of the night with the Rogers goal, The Labelle goal was assisted by Cody Wickline.

The Mammoth will face off against the Columbus RiverDragons again tomorrow night here at First Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:35. The RiverDragons collect win number 1 in the early season and the Mammoth fall to 0-3. Tickets for the game are still available at FirstArena.net.

MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Binghamton Rallies Late to Defeat Mississippi in OT

ï»¿by Brooks Hill

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black bears secured their first comeback win of the season Friday night, as they storm back to defeat the Mississippi Sea Wolves 4-3 in overtime.

The visitors from the south were the ones to set the tone early. The Sea Wolves out-hit and out-shot the Black Bears in the first frame 9-4. Mississippi was able to break the ice in the first period, thanks to Vinnie Susi. Susi was credited with scoring the first goal of the season for Mississippi, and they would carry a 1-0 lead into the locker room after the first 20 minutes.

Yaroslav Yevdokimov wanted to make sure his Sea Wolves continued to build their lead in the second period. Yevdokimov put one past Owen Liskiewicz to push the lead to 2-0.

The Black Bears were able to grab some momentum when the Sea Wolves took two penalties early in middle portion of the second period. Tyler Gjurich was able to score a 5-3 goal to get the Black Bears on the board, and Geno DeAngelo tied the game at 2-2 almost a minute later. The teams were all square after 40 minutes.

Again, it was Mississippi deflating the crowd as they would regain the lead 3-2 before the first media timeout. Binghamton would fail to score on the power play in the third but with under five minutes left, Cam Yarwood took matters into his own hands. Yarwood carried into the offensive zone, where he placed a centering pass on the stick of Austin Thompson. Thompson redirected the pass past Blake Weyrick to tie the game at 3-3. Binghamton had another power play late in regulation but could not find the regulation tally to end the game. 60 minutes had been played, but a winner had not been decided.

The Black Bears took control of the overtime period, outshooting their opposers 5-1 and once again the connection of Yarwood to Thompson paid dividends to the home-town team as Thompson scored his 5th goal of the season with 40 seconds left. Black Bears win 4-3 in OT.

The same two teams will matchup again tomorrow night at 7:00 P.M. for a premature Halloween celebration. There will be pregame trick-or-treating, a costume contest, and a postgame skate on the ice.

Get your tickets at www.binghamtonblackbears.com/tickets.

CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS at PORT HURON PROWLERS

SCANTLEBURY'S FIRST LEADS PROWLERS PAST CAROLINA

ï»¿by Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers defeated the Carolina Thunderbirds 4-3 on Oct. 21 at McMorran Place in Port Huron, Michigan. Three straight second-period goals put the Prowlers ahead for good.

Justin Pringle got the scoring going in the first on a two-on-one opportunity. His one-timer was his first career professional goal and had the Thunderbirds up heading into the first intermission.

Port Huron got the offense going in the middle frame. Dalton Jay tied things up with his fourth of the year on a wicked wrister from the slot on the power play. Joe Deveny put himself on the highlight reel and gave the Prowlers the lead just over five minutes later. He stole a pass from Lucas Rowe at the Port Huron blue line and dangled through Rowe before depositing the puck around Mario Cavaliere's outstretched pad.

Evan Foley took advantage of a strange hop off the Zamboni door and set up Frank Schumacher for a one-time from the faceoff circle to make it 3-1 Prowlers.

Pringle ripped home a shot off a faceoff win to Danick Rodrigue's right to bring Carolina within one heading into the third.

Past the midway point of the third, Tucker Scantlebury, signed on Thursday by Port Huron, walked to the slot and fired in his first career FPHL goal to extend the lead back to two.

Josh Koepplinger scored a one-time shot on a 4-on-3 power play to bring it back to a one-goal contest but that was the end of the scoring.

Rodrigue made 26 saves in his second win of the season while Matt Graham picked up two helpers. Cavaliere made 35 stops and took the loss in his Thunderbirds debut.

The Prowlers move to 3-1-0 on the year while Carolina drops its first contest of the season. The two teams meet again on Saturday, Oct. 22 at McMorran Place with puck drop set for 6:05 P.M.

MOTOR CITY ROCKERS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Wolves Win in OT, 1-0

ï»¿by Jeff Bartlett

Watertown, NY - The evening would start with a celebration of last years Commissioners Cup championship in Watertown with the unveiling of the third Commissioners Cup banner in the Watertown Municipal Arena, and the fans were treated with another look at the cup presented to the fans by new head coach Justin Coachman and new President/G.M. Curtis Mosely.

The first period would end in a scoreless tie, but not without both teams having their opportunity to score several times, but starting Wolves goalkeeper Greg Hussey and the Rockers net minder Trevor Babin were each up to the challenge.. The Wolves would outshoot the Rockers 11 to 9 in the first 20 minutes. The Rockers had one powerplay in the period on a cross checking call to Brendan Hussey, but were unable to convert.

Period number two was much of the same for both teams. Each team had some quality opportunities to score but again with Babin and Hussey each making outstanding saves to keep the game scoreless. Each team would have a powerplay opportunity in the second period but neither could take advantage. Shots on goal in the second were even at 10 shots each.

Period number 3 would be another exhibition of outstanding goalkeeping as both teams were kept scoreless. The Wolves thought they had solved the Trevor Babin puzzle with just over 6 minutes remaining in the third when Sam Hrabcak snuck one underneath Babin on the left pipe, but the goal was immediately waved off by the official standing right over the play. Regulation time would end with a 0-0 score.

The ensuing overtime period wouldn't last long as Matthew Brown would light the lamp at the 1:16 mark for his first Wolves goal, assisted by Sam Hrabcak and Evan Carroll.

The Wolves would outshoot the Rockers 37-35 for the game. The Rockers were 0 for 4 on powerplays, while Watertown went 0 for 3.

The Wolves return to action Saturday October 21st for the second of two games to open the season against the Motor City Rockers.

DELAWARE THUNDER at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

Hat Tricks Win Home Opener

ï»¿by Chris Lynch

Danbury, CT- A raucous opening night crowd enjoyed watching the Danbury Hat Tricks top the Delaware Thunder 5-3 in the season's opening game for both teams.

Danbury piled up 55 shots on net across the night. Dustin Jesseau started the evening's scoring at the 1:08 mark of the game, tipping in a Jared Yau shot through Trevor Martin. Steve Leonard continued the scoring fun for the home team at the game's 16:51 mark and sent the game into the first intermission at a 2-0 Hat Tricks advantage.

The offense kept going in the second period, as Dustin Jesseau scored his second goal of the game 3:57 into the stanza. The mid-section of the frame belonged to the visitors, as Alex Soucy potted his team's first goal of the season at the 10:28 mark and Arthur Aloyan notched an unassisted goal 2:01 later.

The teams also exchanged plenty of pleasantries throughout the second period. Eight of the game's fifteen penalties came in the middle stanza, including fighting majors for Danbury's Steve Leonard and Daniel Amesbury and Delaware's Denis Gafarov and Alex Soucy. Soucy was also serves a game misconduct for physical abuse of an official and was thus ejected from the game.

Despite all the penalties, the penalty kills were excellent for both outfits. The teams were a combined 1-10 on the man advantage throughout the course of the night. The lone power play goal came for Danbury when Tristan Mock scored his first professional goal in his first professional game. A mere 15 seconds later, the Thunder answered. John Amanatidis cut the deficit to 4-3. Head Coach Lou Santini called timeout with 1:03 left to play and drew the play up, but Danbury had other ideas. John MacDonald notched his second point of the night with an empty-netter and ended the scoring at 5-3.

A sour note filled the arena in the final seconds as Kameron Wilson took a hard hit and needed to be helped to the bench.

Trevor Martin stopped 51 of 54 shots faced and kept the Thunder in the game.

Hat Tricks netminder Frankie McClendon stopped 12 of 15 shots in the season debut.

Jarod Yau, Jonny Ruiz, and Gordie Bonnel all recorded an assist each in the win for Danbury.

Of his team's power play chances, Danbury Head Coach Billy McCreary observed that "We rung a couple bars and we had the looks we wanted. We just didn't have the normal touch but its game one. We'll keep going and make a few adjustments."

The Hat Tricks and Thunder re-match Saturday night at the Danbury Ice Arena. Puck drops at 7PM on October 22nd.

