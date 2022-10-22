Game Preview

October 22, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







After falling just a goal short in their season opener against Port Huron, the Carolina Thunderbirds look to come out swinging tonight in the second leg of their weekend series. Tonight's 6:05pm puck drop will be the last regular season visit the Thunderbirds will pay the Prowlers this year.

An offensively talented Thunderbirds squad wasted little time getting on the score sheet in last night's 4-3 loss. Rookie Justin Pringle scored just 1:44 into the first period of his FPHL career. A slew of penalties in the second period put Carolina in some trouble, eventually finding themselves down 3-1. Another Pringle goal preceded more Port Huron offense, and Josh Koepplinger's first goal back with Carolina wasn't enough to bring the Thunderbirds all the way back even.

Rookie goaltender Mario Cavaliere impressed in his professional debut, making 35 saves and holding the Thunderbirds within striking distance. He made numerous glove saves on shots destined for the top corner, and in the 3rd period whirled around to paddle a puck off the goal line at the last second.

The Thunderbirds lineup will likely remain unchanged, though there is the chance that Slovakian goaltender Boris Babik sees his first taste of FPHL action. Babik arrived in Carolina just days before the team departed for Port Huron. After years of playing in the professional leagues of Slovakia and Finland, he looks to make his North American professional debut. He's had his league's top save percentage three times in his professional career, and was named Turkey's top goaltender last year.

Gus Ford finished last night's contest with three assists. He sits just two points shy of Jiri Pargac for 8th place on the franchise's all-time point list. Through just 56 games as a Thunderbird, Ford has tallied 43 goals and 44 assists for 87 points.

Despite winning their lone playoff game in Port Huron, McMorran Place has not been kind to Carolina in recent history. The Thunderbirds lost four of seven games against the Prowlers in McMorran arena last season. In their most recent regular season meeting in Port Huron prior to last night, Carolina fell 5-2 to the Prowlers on February 20th, 2022.

This will be Carolina's last chance to right the ship in Port Huron this season. They will not travel to McMorran arena again this season, and will only welcome the Prowlers to Winston-Salem twice; on December 2nd and 3rd.

After tonight, the Thunderbirds will travel to Delaware to begin a home-and-home that features their home opener on October 29th. Puck drop on Saturday in Winston-Salem is scheduled for 6:05pm. Get your tickets today by visiting www.carolinathunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.