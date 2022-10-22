Game Day 7PM vs Delaware

October 22, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT - Game two of the 2022-23 season is tonight!

The Danbury Hat Tricks earned their first win of the season last night against the Delaware Thunder and look for a sweep of the Thunder tonight!

Two goals from Dustin Jesseau and two points from defenseman Johnny MacDonald led the way on Friday night.

Puck drop tonight is scheduled for 7PM.

All home games will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks' YouTube Channel. Chris Lynch and Jim Cerny will have the call from the Danbury Arena for the weekend series.

