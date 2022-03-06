Hat Tricks Fall in Series Finale in Columbus

Danbury Hat Tricks vs. the Columbus River Dragons

COLUMBUS, GA - The Danbury Hat Tricks (28-15-3, 82 pts) fell behind early on Sunday and dropped the series finale 3-0 to the Columbus River Dragons (24-12-5, 77 pts).

For the third time in the series, Columbus opened the scoring with a first-period goal. On Sunday, Columbus scored one in the first and one in the second to take a 2-0 lead into the final frame.

The Hat Tricks had to kill off eight Columbus power plays in Sunday's game as Frankie McClendon faced 43 shots in the Hat Tricks' net. Danbury killed off all eight power plays, but couldn't solve Columbus goaltender Bailey MacBurnie in four of its own power plays.

Danbury didn't give up more than three goals in any of the three games in Columbus, but still suffered two losses in their trip to Georgia. With their shootout-win on Friday night, Danbury became just the second road-team to win in Columbus this season.

In the final five minutes on Sunday, the Hat Tricks were unable to capitalize on a power-play chance and Columbus was able to find the empty net to seal the game.

The Hat Tricks are back in action on Thursday night at home against the Carolina Thunderbirds.

