Black Bears Drop Wolves 4-2

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves on Sunday evening, 4-2, inside Watertown Arena for back-to-back wins over the top team in the league.

Gavin Abbott scored his third goal of the season to give the Black Bears the lead in the first period. Abbott took a pass from Geno DeAngelo and lifted a backhand shot over the left shoulder of goaltender Brendan Colgan. The goal came 14:13 into the game with assists from DeAngelo and MJ Maerkl. Binghamton took the 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Andrew Harrison tied the game 1-1 with his sixth goal of the season just 27 seconds into the second period. The goal was unassisted.

Watertown took a 2-1 lead as Josh Labelle cashed in on a shorthanded goal at 3:37 of the second period. After missing a wide-open net, Labelle put in his sixth of the year with the lone assist from Kyle Heitzner.

Emil Strom put home a power-play goal off a pass from Nikita Ivashkin to tie the game at two. Strom's shot beat goaltender Brendan Colgan on the blocker side at 15:22 of the second. Ivashkin collected the lone assist on Strom's 11th of the year.

Binghamton took a one-goal lead as Cam Yarwood blasted a slap shot by the glove of Colgan late in the second. The goal was Yarwood's third of the year at 19:42 and the Black Bears led 3-2 to start the final period.

Tyler Gjurich added an empty-net goal late in regulation for the 4-2 win. Owen Liskiewicz stopped 65 shots in the victory. Liskiewicz denied 115 shots in two games on the weekend.

