Thunder Win in OT to Take Weekend Series

Harrington De: The Thunder and the Prowlers met on Sunday afternoon to wrap up the weekend series. Delaware went to Greg Harney and the Prowlers went to Richard Shipman. The first was choppy as to be expected after two games in two nights. The Prowlers broke open the scoring with a goal from Alex Johnson. Less than one minute later Larri Vartianen doubled the Prowlers lead. Brandon Lucchesi cut into the Prowlers lead to make it 2-1. Justin Brausen scored a late goal in period one to make it 3-1 Prowlers.

Alex Soucy tallied a power-play goal in the second period to make it a 3-2 game. The Prowlers had the lead doubled once more with a Matt Graham goal. After two it was 4-2 Prowlers.

The Thunder came out hot in period three and Shayne Morrissey scored a power-play goal to make it 4-3. Dalton Jay once again restored the two-goal Prowler lead two minutes later. Charlie Bedard got one back for Delaware, and Ryan Marker tied the game late in the third.

It was a short-lived overtime period, Nikita Andrusenko scored five-hole on Shipman and the Thunder won at the Dome 6-5.

