Columbus Wins Series After a Shutout Victory on Sunday Afternoon

Columbus, GA - The River Dragons hold a firm grip on 2nd place in the FPHL standings after shutting out the Danbury Hat Tricks on Sunday afternoon 3-0.

Dalton Anderson started the scoring with a backhand goal at the 2:33 mark off a feed from Levi Armstrong behind the net to give Columbus an early 1-0 lead that would hold through the first period.

In the second, newly signed Conor Andrle scored off a deflection from a shot by Brad Nolan at the 8:52 mark of the second period to extend the River Dragons lead to 2-0. That goal was Andrle's first as a professional in his second pro game, previously having signed a celebrity contract for the River Dragons during their Military Appreciation Night.

The game's final goal came when Austin Daae tapped in an empty netter set up by Josh Pietrantonio for his 30th goal on the season.

Bailey MacBurnie recorded his first career shutout with 39 saves on the night. Frankie McClendon takes the loss with 40 saves on 42 shots he faced.

The River Dragons now look ahead to a bye weekend to rest and get ready for a big weekend against the Watertown Wolves for three straight March 18-20. That weekend is Whiteout Weekend at the Civic Center, more information will be available on the River Dragons social media pages.

Three Stars of the Game

Bailey MacBurnie

Conor Andrle

Edgars Ozolinsh

