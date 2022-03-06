Hat Tricks Complete Series in Columbus

March 6, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Danbury Hat Tricks (28-14-3, 82 pts) finish off a series with the Columbus River Dragons (23-12-5, 74 pts) on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday's game will be the deciding game of the three-game series between the Hat Tricks and River Dragons. Danbury won the first game with a come-from-behind win on Friday night. Trailing by two goals to start the third period, the Hat Tricks forced overtime and eventually won in a shootout.

On Saturday night, the Hat Tricks outshot Columbus 45-24, but the River Dragons used a three-goal first to hold on to a slim 3-2 win over Danbury.

With Friday night's win, the Hat Tricks joined the Carolina Thunderbirds as the only two teams in the FPHL to beat the River Dragons in Columbus this season. With a win on Sunday, Danbury can join Carolina as the only teams to beat Columbus multiple times at the Columbus Civic Center.

Puck drop on Sunday is at 4:30 and can be seen on the River Dragons YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2022

Hat Tricks Complete Series in Columbus - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.