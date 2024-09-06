Hat Tricks Add Multiple Players on PTOs

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks signed goaltender Frankie McClendon and defenseman Dustin Henning to PTOs.

McClendon, an Oakland-product, has been in professional hockey since 2015-16. The 31-year-old netminder started last season with the Hat Tricks (2 GP, 4.05 GAA, .864 SV%) before going to Carolina and then Elmira. He was loaned later in the year to the Fayetteville Marksmen (SPHL) and appeared in one game.

Prior to last season, McClendon spent two years with Danbury, most notably going 10-2 in 2023-24 (2.19 GAA, .917 SV%) during the Hat Tricks' Commissioner's Cup run. The 6-foot, 194-pound netminder is the all-time leader is games dressed by a goalie in Hat Tricks history.

McClendon has played parts of eight seasons in the FPHL/FHL with the Hat Tricks, Elmira River Sharks, Columbus River Dragons, Carolina Thunderbirds, Mentor Ice Breakers, Berlin River Drivers, and St.Clair Shores Fighting Saints.

Henning was acquired by the Hat Tricks last season in late-January from Watertown after playing 27 games (1-3-4, 27 PIM) in his second stint with the Wolves. The 6-foot d-man spent the previous three seasons with the Port Huron Prowlers suiting up in 118 games (4g, 31a, 117 PIM).

In his career, the 39-year-old has spent parts of 11 seasons in the FHL/FPHL with the Vermont Wild, Danville Dashers, Watertown Wolves, and Prowlers.

