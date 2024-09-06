Moccasins Welcome Joseph Furtado and Pete Fricano as New Broadcast Team

September 6, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







MONROE, La - The Monroe Moccasins are proud to unveil their new broadcast team for the 2024-25 season, marking a significant milestone as the team debuts in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). Joseph Furtado has been named as the club's television play-by-play broadcaster and will be joined by color analyst, Pete Fricano.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joseph (Furtado) and Pete (Fricano) to the Monroe Moccasins," said Parker Moskal, Managing Partner and President. "Joseph will be instrumental in shaping our broadcast identity as the voice of The Moccasins. Alongside Pete's extensive hockey knowledge, this team is set to deliver a dynamic and engaging viewing experience for our fans."

Furtado, a native of California, and a graduate of the prestigious Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, joins The Moccasins after serving as the play-by-play announcer for the Baton Rouge Zydeco during the 2023-24 FPHL season. His broadcasting experience includes calling games on WBRZ (abc), Pac-12 Network and Blaze Radio. With nearly 20 years of hockey playing experience, Furtado brings valuable insights to the role.

"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to call games for the Monroe Moccasins and to work alongside Pete (Fricano) again," said Furtado. "It's exciting to see hockey continue to grow throughout Louisiana and I'm thrilled to be part of this organization."

Pete Fricano, originally from Chicago and now residing in New Orleans, will serve as the team's color analyst. With 33 years of experience as a hockey goalie and a background in coaching, Fricano offers profound knowledge and insight into the game. His extensive playing and coaching career will enrich the broadcast with expert analysis and detailed commentary.

"I cannot express how excited I am to be part of this new and thrilling team," said Fricano. "Being involved in the team's inaugural season is truly special, and I'm thrilled to be working with the remarkable team that Parker (Moskal) has assembled."

The games will be broadcast on multiple television networks and streamed live on the Moccasins' YouTube channel, offering fans multiple ways to follow all the action and excitement of the season. These platforms will ensure that fans can enjoy every thrilling moment of the action, whether at home or on the go.

The Monroe Moccasins will open the season at home on October 11th at 7:00 PM, hosting the Athens Rock Lobsters at the Monroe Civic Center.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.