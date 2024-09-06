Hudson Valley Venom and Danbury Hat Tricks Set to Clash in the Battle of I-84

September 6, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Hudson Valley Venom News Release







The Hudson Valley Venom are excited to announce their first preseason game of the 2024 season against the Danbury Hat Tricks, scheduled for Saturday, October 12, at 8:00 PM. The game will take place at Ice Time Sports Complex in Newburgh, NY.

This matchup marks the start of what promises to be an intense rivalry between the two teams, dubbed the "Battle of I-84." Fans can expect a thrilling showdown as these fierce competitors take to the ice.

Tickets for the game are now available and can be purchased online at https://www.ticketmaster. com/hudson-valley-venom-vs- danbury-hat-newburgh-new-york- 10-12-2024/event/ 00006124B63F3E90 or at the Ice Time Sports Complex box office at 845-454-5800 to avoid ticket fees. Don't miss out on your chance to witness the start of the Battle of I-84 and support your new favorite hometown team, the Hudson Valley Venom, in what's sure to be an unforgettable night of hockey.

