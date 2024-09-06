Sokolov Back Between the Pipes

September 6, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

After adding multiple netminders this offseason, the Port Huron Prowlers have announced the return of Makar Sokolov in the crease. Last season, he recorded the first playoff win for a Prowlers goaltender since 2018.

"Last season we had no idea what to expect when we signed Makar during the summer," said Prowlers assistant general manager Alex Johnson. "He came in and worked hard from day one. He has a swagger about him that I think you need as a goalie. Down the stretch and into the playoffs he was the best goalie in the league. He gave us an opportunity to win a lot of games and I'm looking forward to him returning."

In 2023-24, Sokolov made 19 starts for Port Huron in tandem with Ian Wallace, Tucker Tynan and, later, Oscar Wahlgren. He finished with an 8-6-3 record posting a 3.57 goals-against average and .898 save percentage. The 23-year-old shined in the playoffs going 1-0-1 with a 1.88 goal-against average, good for third in the league, and a .935 save percentage.

Last year was his first full campaign in the FPHL after seeing limited action for the Delaware Thunder in 2022-23.

The Prowlers' 10th anniversary season opens at McMorran Place on October 18 against the Carolina Thunderbirds.

