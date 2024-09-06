Corson Green Signs First Pro Contract in Biloxi

September 6, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, Mississippi - The Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that they have signed Left-Handed Defenseman Corson Green.

Green, a 25-year-old defenseman from Potsdam,NY, will make his pro debut with the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Corson played three seasons in the USHL before going on to the University of Connecticut in 2018. Green played the following season at SUNY Canton and with the Brockville Braves before COVID ended the season. After one season break Corson returned to SUNY Potsdam in 2021-22.

Green expressed excitement to media members about coming to Biloxi. "I'm looking forward to getting to Biloxi and making an impact both on and off the ice. I pride myself on being an all-around defenseman. I can move the puck, skate well and I will do anything to help the team succeed."

Player/Assistant Coach Sam Turner said "Corson is a huge addition to our back end. He's got size and the ability to play in any situation needed. Given his USHL and NCAA experience, I don't think he'll have any problem adjusting to the FPHL and bringing an immediate impact to the SeaWolves. He's hungry to compete and I can't wait to see what he brings to the team."

Home opener is set! Your Sea Wolves return to the Gulf Coast on Saturday October 26th at 6:05pm to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco! Season tickets for the 2024-2025 season are now on sale, call 228-999-8333 to save your seat today!

