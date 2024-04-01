Harrisburg Senators Announce 2024 Opening Day Roster

HARRISBURG, PA - The Washington Nationals today announced the Opening Day Roster for their double-A affiliate Harrisburg Senators. This is the 37th season since the Senators returned to the Eastern League in 1987. Delino DeShields returns to Harrisburg for his second season as the skipper of the Senators.

The Senators roster has 22 players who were with the team at some point in 2023 returning to Harrisburg. The roster has 28 players with 18 of the 28 original Nationals draftees or signees. Three were acquired in trades and seven were signed as free agents. There are just four newcomers to the Nationals organization with the other 24 players having been in the Nats organization last year.

The 2024 Senators roster features eight players in the MLB.com top 30 Nationals prospects and they are #1 (#7 overall) OF Dylan Crews; #3 (#46 overall) INF Brady House; #5 Yohandy Morales; #8 OF Robert Hassell III; #19 Andrew Pinckney; #25 RHP Cole Henry; #26 C Israel Pineda; and #29 LHP Dustin Saenz. The roster has seven players in the Baseball America top 30 and they are #1 (#6 overall) Crews; #3 (#55 overall) House; #5 Morales; #7 Hassell III; #19 Pickney; #22 Henry; & #30 LHP Andrew Alvarez. The Nationals are the 12th ranked organization according to MLB.com.

Senators Opening Day Roster listed below:

PITCHERS - 15: Daison Acosta, Garvin Alston, Andrew Alvarez, Michael Cuevas, Cole Henry, Lucas Knowles, Holden Powell, Samuel Reyes, Orlando Ribalta, Dustin Saenz, Tyler Schoff, Jack Sinclair, Ty Tice & Nash Walters.

CATCHERS - 2: Israel Pineda & Onix Vega

INFIELDERS - 6: JT Arruda, Jordy Barley, Jackson Cluff, Dérmis Garcia, Brady House, Yohandy Morales & Paul Witt

OUTFIELDERS - 4: Dylan Crews, Robert Hassell III, Andrew Pinckney & Cody Wilson

The 2024 home opener is Friday, April 5, against the Erie SeaWolves.

