Rumble Ponies Announce Preliminary 2024 Opening Day Roster

April 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced their preliminary 2024 Opening Day roster Monday. This year's roster is headlined by Mets #1 overall prospect IF/OF Jett Williams (all rankings courtesy of MLB Pipeline). Williams is ranked as the 45th ranked prospect in all of baseball.

The 20-year-old, named the 2023 Mets Minor League Player of the Year, played six regular season games and four playoff games with Binghamton last year. It capped off a season that saw Williams slash .263/.425/.451/.876 with 13 home runs, 55 runs batted in, and 45 stolen bases across three levels (Single-A St. Lucie, High-A Brooklyn, and Double-A Binghamton).

The Dallas native was selected by the Mets with the 14th overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft out of Rockwall-Heath High School. He finished the 2023 regular season with the second-most walks (104) in Minor League Baseball.

Including Williams, seven of the Mets Top 30 Prospects will begin the season with Double-A Binghamton. C Kevin Parada (#9), RHP Blade Tidwell (#10), OF Alex Ramírez (#16), RHP Tyler Stuart (#18), RHP Joander Suarez (#28), and OF Rhylan Thomas (#30) are also on the Rumble Ponies break camp roster.

Parada is the Mets' top-ranked catcher and Tidwell is the second-highest-ranked pitcher in the Mets system. Ramírez is the Mets' second-highest-ranked primary outfield prospect. Stuart finished with the lowest earned run average in Minor League Baseball in 2023 (2.20 ERA). Suarez threw the eighth no-hitter in franchise history last September in Hartford. Thomas was also honored as part of the Mets Minor League Awards in 2023, being named as the organization's Gold Glove Outfielder.

The Rumble Ponies previously announced coaching staff led by returning manager Reid Brignac (3rd season) will open the season at Mirabito Stadium on Friday, April 5 at 6:35 p.m. against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A Affiliate).

Please see the full roster below:

Pitchers (15)

Nolan Clenney, Cameron Foster, Paul Gervase, Carlos Guzman, Daniel Juárez, Trey McLoughlin, Troy Miller, Luis Moreno, Hunter Parsons, Wilkin Ramos, Junior Santos, Andre Scrubb, Tyler Stuart, Joander Suarez, Blade Tidwell

Catchers (2)

Kevin Parada, Hayden Senger

Infielders (6)

Jeremiah Jackson, Rowdey Jordan, José Peroza, JT Schwartz, Jett Williams, Wyatt Young

Outfielders (5)

Brandon McIlwain, Alex Ramírez, Matt Rudick, Rhylan Thomas, Joe Suozzi

Coaching Staff

Reid Brignac (Manager), AJ Sager (Pitching Coach), Darin Everson (Hitting Coach), Mariano Duncan (Bench Coach), Juan Loyo (Development Coach), Vanessa Weisbach (Athletic Trainer), Drew Skrocki (Performance Coach), Will Moscato (Baseball Analytics Analyst), Hunter Broadbent (Player Development Associate), April Post (Nutrition Associate), Rosalie Mumford (Athletic Training Associate).

The Rumble Ponies are coming off reaching the Eastern League Championship Series in 2023, their first playoff series victory since 2014, and the franchise's first postseason appearance since 2017.

