Yard Goats Announce 2024 Opening Day Roster

April 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT ) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced its 2024 Opening Day Roster. 16 pitchers and 12 position players have been assigned to Hartford, including the organizations #1 overall prospect 2B Adael Amador. Amador joins Yard Goats returnees (#3 prospect) OF Yanquiel Fernandez, (#5 prospect) INF/OF Sterlin Thompson, and (#6 prospect) OF Zac Veen, giving the Yard Goats four of the organizations top six top prospects on the most recent MLB Pipeline list. The Yard Goats will have four players on the Rockies 40-man Major League Roster including Amador, Fernandez, RHP Angel Chivilli, and RHP Juan Mejia. The Yard Goats roster has 11 of the top 30 Rockies prospects heading into the 2024 season with OF Benny Montgomery (#10), INF Ryan Ritter (#13), LHP Carson Palmquist (#16), 3B Warming Bernabel (#18 prospect), LHP Mason Albright (#23), RHP Jaden Hill (#28) and RHP Connor Van Scoyoc (#30) all starting in Hartford.

The roster includes three first round picks OF Benny Montgomery, INF/OF Sterlin Thompson and OF Zac Veen, second round pick RHP Jaden Hill, third round pick LHP Carson Palmquist, 11 other Rockies draft picks, seven International Free Agents, four MiLB Free Agents, two players acquired in trades and one player selected in last year's Rule 5 Draft.

The Yard Goats Opening Day Roster includes 20 returning players to Hartford along with 9 newcomers. The Colorado Rockies set the Yard Goats roster and are responsible for all the player transactions during the season. Since the inaugural season of 2016, the Yard Goats have produced 57 Major League players, including three from last year's team.

2024 Hartford Yard Goats Opening Day Roster *40 Man MLB Roster

RHP Mason Albright Frederick, MD (IMG Academy), *INF Adael Amador Santiago DR, RHP Alec Barger Champaign, IL (NC State University), INF Warming Bernabel Bani, DR, RHP Jarrod Cande Tampa, FL (Florida Southern), *RHP Angel Chivilli La Victoria, DR, RHP Dugan Darnell Northville, MI (Adrian College), *OF Yanquiel Fernandez Havana, Cuba, C Braxton Fulford Lubbock, TX (Texas Tech), RHP Blake Goldsberry Littleton, CO (University of Kansas), RHP Seth Halvorsen Chicago, IL (University of Tennessee), RHP Brendan Hardy Gulfport, MS (Harrison Central HS), RHP Jaden Hill Ashdown, AR (LSU), INF Nic Kent Charlottesville, VA (University of Virginia), LHP Austin Kitchen Pittsburgh, PA (Coastal Carolina University), OF Zach Kokoska Greensburg, PA (Kansas State University), RHP Bryce McGowan Cary, NC (UNC-Charlotte), *RHP Juan Mejia Santo Domingo, DR, OF Benny Montgomery Paoli, PA (Red Land, HS), C Ronaiker Palma Petare, VZ, LHP Carson Palmquist Ft. Myers, FL (University of Miami), RHP Andrew Quezada Los Alamitos, CA (Cal-State Fullerton), OF Bladimir Restituyo La Vega, DR, INF Ryan Ritter Evergreen Park, IL (University of Kentucky), LHP Evan Shawver Lorain, OH (University of Cincinnati), INF/OF Sterlin Thompson Longmont, CO (University of Florida), RHP Connor Van Scoyoc Cedar Rapids, IA (Jefferson HS), OF Zac Veen Port Orange, FL (Spruce Creek HS).

Development List: 1B/C AJ Lewis Chicago, IL (Eastern Kentucky University),

16 pitchers and 12 position players

13 Right-handed pitchers

3 Left-handed pitchers

2 Catchers

5 Infielders

5 Outfielders

The Yard Goats home opener is April 9th at 7:10 PM against the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles affiliate). Individual game tickets for all Yard Goats home games, season tickets, group tickets, hospitality options, and luxury suites are now on sale for the 2024 season by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.