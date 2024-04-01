Flying Squirrels Announce Promotion of Senior Management Team

RICHMOND, Va. - In advance of the 2024 season, Richmond Flying Squirrels Managing General Partner Lou DiBella announced on Monday the promotion of three members of the organization's current senior management team - Ben Rothrock, Ben Terry and Anthony Oppermann - who will continue to guide the franchise's day-to-day operations. It was also announced that Brendon Porter, a former member of the Flying Squirrels front office staff, will also assume a leadership role with the team in addition to his current position as Chief Operating Officer of the Montgomery Biscuits. Former Flying Squirrels CEO Todd "Parney" Parnell will continue to serve as a Senior Advisor to team ownership, a role he began following the conclusion of the 2023 season.

"I believe we have assembled an incredible team in Richmond," DiBella said. "These are all original Squirrels who were here on Day 1 and are prepared to guide this organization to new heights, not only for the 2024 season but for what promises to be an exciting future."

Rothrock adds the title of Chief Operating Officer in addition to continuing to serve as the team's General Manager and will directly oversee the club's baseball and business operations. The Lewistown, Pa. native joined the Flying Squirrels in 2009 overseeing merchandising and food & beverage before moving into the role of Assistant General Manager of Operations in 2015. During the 2017 season, Rothrock was elevated to General Manager. In 2020, he became the Flying Squirrels' Vice President and General Manager. An alum of Liberty University, Rothrock has also held roles with the Altoona Curve, State College Spikes and Myrtle Beach Pelicans during his 22-year career in Minor League Baseball.

Terry has been named the team's Chief Revenue Officer and will directly oversee the club's corporate partnership and ticket sales departments. The Hartford, Conn. native first joined the Flying Squirrels in 2009 as their Director of Corporate Sales, a role he held for five years. In 2017, he returned to the organization as Executive Director of Corporate Sales and was promoted to Assistant General Manager in 2022. Dating back to 2001, Terry, an alum of the College of William & Mary, has also spent time with the Richmond Braves, Richmond Kickers and Potomac Nationals.

Oppermann has been named the team's Chief Marketing Officer and will directly oversee the club's community outreach and game experience. The La Grange, Texas native rejoined the Flying Squirrels in 2023 as Assistant General Manager after previous stints as Director of Media (2009-2012) and Executive Director of Marketing and Promotions (2017-2021). He has spent parts of 14 seasons in professional baseball including time with the Round Rock Express, Daytona Cubs, Potomac Nationals, Reading Fightin Phils and Houston Astros. Prior to returning to Richmond, the TCU alum served as the Communications and Marketing Manager for the Galveston Bay Foundation in Kemah, Texas.

Porter has been named President of the Flying Squirrels to accompany his current position as Chief Operating Officer of the Biscuits. Prior to his tenure in Montgomery, Porter spent parts of eight seasons in Richmond from 2010-2017, most recently severing as Assistant General Manager of Sales. He worked with the Flying Squirrels' predecessor, the Connecticut Defenders, for four seasons before relocating to Richmond along with the franchise in 2009.

Parney will continue to be involved in planning for a new ballpark in Richmond in his role as a Senior Advisor, including working closely with corporate partners, as well as representing the organization in the community and advising the team's operations.

The 2024 Flying Squirrels season at The Diamond begins with Opening Night presented by Chick-fil-A on Tuesday, April 9. A limited number of individual-game tickets remain and are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at The Diamond offices.

