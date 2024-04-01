RubberDucks Games Are Live this Season on IHeartMedia's 640 WHLO

April 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - As the Akron RubberDucks open the 2024 Eastern League season and prepare to take the field at Canal Park on Friday, April 5, their games will return to their radio home, 640 WHLO, continuing a longstanding partnership with iHeartMedia Akron/Canton. RubberDucks games will also be available to stream on more platforms than ever before.

For a fifth straight season, broadcasters Marco LaNave and Jim Clark, a 2019 Greater Akron Baseball Hall of Famer in his 31st season with the franchise, return to call the play-by-play from the Audio-Technica Broadcast Booth. This year, they called play-by-play of a Cleveland Guardians Spring Training contest and the inaugural Spring Breakout for the Guardians.

"We are excited to again have Marco and Jim calling the action, and to continue our great partnership with iHeartMedia," said RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander. "The powerful signal of 640 WHLO brings RubberDucks baseball to fans across the region, who can follow the future Cleveland Guardians at home and on the road this spring and summer."

"Baseball fans continue to make radio their first and most popular choice to follow their favorite team. We look forward to another summer of evenings on the back deck, in the garage or on a smart speaker in the kitchen listening to RubberDucks Baseball." said iHeartMedia Cleveland Regional Senior Vice President of Programming Keith Kennedy.

In addition to radio, live home and road broadcasts will be available for free on the following platforms:

640 WHLO on the iHeartRadio App

640whlo.com

akronrubberducks.com

MiLB App

MLB App (with MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription that includes MLB Audio; select Guardians as favorite team on At Bat or MLB.TV)

Bally Live App

The free iHeartRadio App also carries on-demand interviews and game highlights on the Akron RubberDucks podcast.

RubberDucks home broadcasts on 640 WHLO can be heard free on Bally Live, where fans can watch any Eastern League and MiLB home video broadcast for free.

Games can also be heard on MiLB.TV - the platform carrying home broadcasts from every Eastern League ballpark and more than 7,000 games across Minor League Baseball. An MiLB.TV subscription is included with a subscription to MLB.TV ($149.99 annually) or MLB At Bat ($29.99 annually, includes MLB Audio). Subscribers who select the Guardians as their favorite team can watch Cleveland's minor league affiliates on MLB.TV, in the MLB app or on connected devices.

The "RubberDucks Warmup" pregame show airs 15 minutes or more before each game and will open the 2024 broadcast season live from Canal Park on Friday, April 5, at 6:50 p.m. before the scheduled 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Friday, April 5 against the Altoona Curve at 7:05 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.