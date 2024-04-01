Baysox Announce 2024 Break Camp Roster

April 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







Bowie, M.D. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, have announced their "break camp" roster for the 2024 season.

The roster includes eight top 30 Orioles prospects and three in the top 10, according to MLB Pipeline.

C Samuel Basallo (No. 2) returns after joining Bowie for the last week of the 2023 regular season. Basallo, who was recently ranked the No. 17 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline, batted .467 in his first four Double-A games last year. OF Dylan Beavers (No. 7) also returns after debuting with Bowie in August 2023. The 33rd overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft batted .321 with two homers and 12 RBI in 34 games at Double-A last year. OF Jud Fabian (No. 12) returns to the Baysox outfield after hitting 15 homers in 64 games last season. OF John Rhodes (No. 23) is also back after hitting a career-high 17 home runs last year. INF Frederick Bencosme (No. 27) is scheduled to start the season in Bowie after spending all of last year with High-A Aberdeen. The 21-year-old from the Dominican Republic recorded a team-high 102 hits with the IronBirds.

Other returning position players include C Silas Ardoin, INF TT Bowens, INF Collin Burns, C Connor Pavolony, INF Anthony Servideo, and OF Donta' Williams.

On the mound, RHP Seth Johnson (No. 10) comes back after making one rehab start with Bowie in 2023. Johnson, who is on the Orioles 40-man roster, made five rehab starts last season as he rehabbed from Tommy John surgery. RHP Trace Bright (No. 16) also returns to the rotation after debuting with Bowie in August 2023. The right-hander posted a 2.12 ERA in four Double-A appearances last year and struck out 147 hitters in 99.2 innings across High-A and Double-A. RHP Alex Pham (No. 24) is scheduled to return to the pitching staff after recording a 2.62 ERA in 60.2 innings last season with the Baysox.

Other returning pitchers include RHP Kyle Brnovich, RHP Keegan Gillies, RHP Dylan Heid, LHP Ryan Hennen, RHP Ryan Long, LHP Trey McGough, RHP Zach Peek, RHP Houston Roth, RHP Kade Strowd, RHP Carlos Tavera, and RHP Brandon Young.

Two new pitchers are listed on the roster in RHP Logan Rinehart and RHP Kyle Virbitsky.

The 27-man break camp roster includes a total of 24 returning players and three newcomers.

The Baysox open the 2024 season on Friday, April 5 against the Reading Fightin' Phils, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium. Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.