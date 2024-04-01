2024 Reading Fightin Phils Roster Announced

April 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, in conjunction with the Philadelphia Phillies, have announced their preliminary roster for the 2024 season. The initial R-Phils roster features of strong mix of young prospects and experienced veterans. In total, four of the Phillies top-30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, are featured on the roster.

10 of the 31 players on the roster were originally drafted by the Phillies. Another seven were signed as either undrafted or international free agents by Philadelphia. Four were acquired in this past December's Minor League Rule Five Draft, while the rest were acquired either via trade or signed as minor league free agents.

The 2024 Reading Fightin Phils preliminary roster is as follows:

Pitchers (16): RHP Konnor Ash, RHP Andrew Baker, RHP Beau Burrows, RHP Efrain Contreras, RHP Carlos Francisco, LHP Tristan Garnett, RHP Zach Haake, RHP Max Lazar, LHP Jordi Martinez, RHP Tommy McCollum, RHP Mitch Neunborn, LHP Matt Osterberg, RHP Robinson Pina, RHP Matt Russell, RHP Andrew Schultz, LHP Lachlan Wells

Catchers (3): Arturo De Freitas, Caleb Ricketts, Carson Taylor

Infielders (7): Bryce Ball, Jim Haley, Casey Martin, Robert Moore, Trevor Schwecke, Kendall Simmons, William Simoneit

Outfielders (4): Carlos De La Cruz, Marcus Lee Sang, Baron Radcliff, Gabriel Rincones Jr.

The 2024 Fightin Phils roster features 14 players who played with the R-Phils in 2023. The four players ranked amongst the Phillies top prospects are Gabriel Rincones Jr. (10), Carlos De La Cruz (13), Caleb Ricketts (21) and Robert Moore (26). One member of the initial roster has appeared in major league games in Beau Burrows as he appeared in games for the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins in 2020 and '21.

You can catch the 2024 Reading Fightin Phils in action for the first time on Wednesday as the R-Phils travel to Jersey Shore to take on the BlueClaws in an exhibition. First pitch is at 5 p.m. and you can listen to the game starting with pregame coverage at 4:45 p.m. on rphils.com/radio. The Fightin Phils kick off the 2024 regular season on Friday at the Bowie Baysox (Orioles) at 7:05 p.m. Radio coverage is available at rphils.com/radio and a video stream is available on Bally Live or MiLB TV.

Reading returns home to begin the 2024 season on Tuesday, April 9, against the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox). First pitch for Opening Night is schedule for 6:45 p.m. Fans can get tickets at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customer's Bank Ticket Office. For fans who can't make it out to the game, you can listen at rphils.com/radio, or watch on Bally Live or MiLB TV.

