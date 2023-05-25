Hancock Handles Riders as Travs Win Again

North Little Rock, AR - Emerson Hancock threw a season-high six innings and allowed just one run in leading the Arkansas Travelers to an 8-2 victory over the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Hancock retied the first 11 hitters he faced and earned his league leading fifth win of the season. Leo Rivas paced the offense with a perfect night at the plate going 3-3 with two walks, a double, two runs scored, an RBI and three stolen bases. Josh Morgan hit a two-run home run and Logan Warmoth also drove in two runs.

Moments That Mattered

* Morgan blasted a 413 foot homer to right-center field in the fourth inning putting the Travs up by three.

* Each time Frisco scored and cut the Travs lead to two, Arkansas had an answer. The Travs scored in the bottom of the fifth on a sac fly after loading the bases with no outs and then scored in the seventh on a two-out, two-run single by Warmoth.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Leo Rivas: 3-3, 2 BB, 2 runs, 2B, RBI, 3 SB

* RHP Emerson Hancock: Win, 6 IP, 2 H, R, 2 BB, 5 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas stole a season high seven bases.

* The Travs scored eight runs despite going just 2-10 with runners in scoring position.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with Juan Mercedes (1-0, 3.43) starting for Arkansas against Ricky Vanasco (0-0, 0.00) for Frisco. It is a Fireworks Friday with first pitch at 7:05. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

