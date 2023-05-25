Springfield Cashew Chickens Walk It Off On Debut Night

Springfield, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (19-23) are undefeated as the Springfield Cashew Chickens, after 3B Noah Mendlinger comes through for a walk-off single in the bottom of the 9th to take Game 3 from the Wind Surge (19-22) 5-4 Thursday night at Hammons Field. The Cashew Chickens hold the series lead, 2-1.

Decisions:

W: RHP Andre Granillo (2-2)

L: RHP Jordan Brink (1-1)

Notables:

3B Noah Mendlinger continues to stay red hot in his first few weeks in Double-A, going 3-for-4 tonight with the walk-off single to give the Cashew Chickens their first ever win. He's batting .405 with 1 HR, 10 RBI, 1 2B, 1 3B in his first 10 games with Springfield.

2B Nick Dunn went 2-for-3 with 2 walks, continuing his torrid stretch, batting .643 in his last 4 games

On Deck:

Friday, May 26, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Wilfredo Pereira (2-2, 3.18) vs. WCH LHP Aaron Rozek (0-1, 6.66)

Springfield Cashew Chickens Night / Friday Night Fireworks

Broadcast on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV

