Arkansas Pulls Away for 8-2 Win

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders were within two runs until late in Thursday's ballgame, but the Arkansas Travelers added four late runs to win 8-2 at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Dustin Harris doubled to lead off the seventh for Frisco, stole a base and scored on an error to cut the deficit to 4-2, but Arkansas (27-15) scored the final four runs of the night. Frisco (18-23) put multiple runners aboard in each of the final three innings but did not score after Harris came home in the seventh.

The RoughRiders, who entered the series with the third-highest scoring offense in the Texas League, have been held to two runs in each game this series.

Owen White (1-2) allowed four earned runs and six hits in four innings for Frisco, with five walks and five strikeouts. He eluded early trouble with a pair of strikeouts in the first inning and a double play in the third, but allowed runs in each of his final three frames.

Emerson Hancock (5-1) conceded just two hits to Frisco and one earned run in six innings. Evan Carter recorded the RoughRiders' first hit with two outs in the fourth inning but Hancock immediately got a ground out to end the inning.

Trevor Hauver finally drew blood off Hancock in the fifth inning with an RBI single to score Harris. Harris had walked that inning and went 2-for-3 in the game with two runs. Hauver recorded three base hits to raise his batting average to .250.

Game four of the six-game series is on Friday, May 26 at 7:05 p.m. from North Little Rock. Frisco hands the ball to RHP Ricky Vanasco (0-0, 0.00 ERA) for his second start of the year. Arkansas will send out RHP Juan Mercedes (1-0, 3.43 ERA).

Frisco's next home game is Tuesday, May 30 at 6:35 p.m. against the San Antonio Missions. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

