Homestand Highlights: May 30 - June 4

May 25, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, May 30th for a six-game series against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A Houston Astros). The upcoming series begins with Buck-A-Brat on an Unused Ticket Day and features daily food and drink specials while the weekend is highlighted by Star Wars Night on a Fireworks Friday and Faith & Family Night on Saturday.

Tuesday, May 30 - Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT, ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT, AND UNUSED TICKET DAY

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy $1 brats courtesy of Johnsonville on Tuesday night

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

UNUSED TICKET DAY - Any unused and unscanned tickets from the 2023 season can be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value for Tuesday night's game.

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - Buy One, Get One Half OFF T-Shirt Special

Wednesday, May 31 - Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

KIDS EAT FREE WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO

KIDS EAT FREE - Kids 12 and under eat FREE on Wednesday night as kids will receive a voucher GOOD for a Hot Dog courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc., Teddy Grahams and Oreo Cookies courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc., and a small Dr. Pepper fountain drink courtesy of Ozarks Coca-Cola.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win great prizes from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

Thursday, June 1 - Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 4:05 P.M.

Friday, June 2 - Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

STAR WARS NIGHT ON A FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY OZARKS ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

STAR WARS NIGHT - Members of the Diamond Garrison of the 501st Legion are scheduled to appear and interact with fans during the game. Characters will be announced but are subject to change.

STAR WARS MUSIC - STAR WARS music will be played throughout the game and fireworks show

STAR WARS ONLINE GAMEWORN JERSEY AUCTION - In celebration of STAR WARS Night, the Naturals will be wearing special STAR WARS themed jerseys that will feature Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. Fans will be able to bid on these one-of-a-kind Naturals STAR WARS jerseys online beginning Tuesday, May 30th through Friday, June 2nd. Winners will be notified after the online auction closes at 8pm on Friday, June 2nd and all of the proceeds from the auction will benefit the Special Olympics of Arkansas courtesy of the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors.

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy a postgame fireworks show presented by Ozarks Electric Cooperative.

ARKANSAS CHILDREN'S NORTHWEST (ACNW) FAN DAY - The event brings together the Naturals with patients and families at ACNW. The ACNW Fan Wave is presented by J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

ACNW FAN WAVES - At the conclusion of the fourth inning, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals organization, team mascots, and J.B. Hunt employees will lead the crowd at Arvest Ballpark in a friendly wave towards Arkansas Children's Northwest. Fans will be instructed to turn on their cell phone flashlights and join in a 'wave' to the patients and families over at ACNW.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Get your weekend at Arvest Ballpark started off right with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. where fans of age can enjoy 'Happy Hour' drink specials at The Bullpen concession stand located down the first base side of the concourse and $2 BBQ Sliders or a special six (6) for $8 deal. *BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Saturday, June 3 - Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

FAITH & FAMILY NIGHT PRESENTED BY SAM'S FURNITURE HIGHLIGHTED BY A PREGAME CONCERT FEATURING LEANNA CRAWFORD COURTESY OF MEDIA PARTNER KLRC

FAITH & FAMILY NIGHT - Faith & Family Night is presented by Sam's Furniture. The highly anticipated event features a Christian concert by Leanna Crawford, courtesy of media partner KLRC.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS - Gates at 4:30 p.m., concert at 4:50 p.m., and the game begins at 6:05 p.m.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Continue the weekend fun at Arvest Ballpark on Saturday night with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Enjoy 'Happy Hour' drink specials for fans of age and $2.00 BBQ Sliders or a special six (6) for $8 deal from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand located down the first base concourse prior to the game. *BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Sunday, June 4 - Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

FAMILY SUNDAY PRESENTED BY SMOOTHIE KING FEATURING DOLLAR HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES

FAMILY SUNDAY - The homestand finale on Sunday afternoon is presented by Smoothie King.

DOLLAR HOT DOGS - Enjoy $1 Hot Dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. on Sunday.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages can partake in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy-GoHealth.

