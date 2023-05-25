Sod Poodles Return to HODGETOWN to Kickoff Summer Slate: May 30 - June 4 Homestand Highlights

May 25, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







Amarillo, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles return to HODGETOWN following a two-week road trip to face the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A, St. Louis Cardinals). School is out and it's officially time to begin the summer slate of Sod Poodles baseball in downtown Amarillo. The week will feature exciting daily promotions, theme-nights, specialty jerseys, and the return of Sunday evening baseball. The fun officially begins on Tuesday, May 30 at 7:05 p.m.

The weekend will be jam packed as Friday, June 2 will be the kickoff of Amarillo's Route 66 Celebration. The team will don specialty jerseys celebrating the occasion. HODGETOWN will host a block party on 8th street along the first base side of the stadium with vendors, live music, and drink specials up until gates open and the fun on the field begins. Saturday is Pirates & Princess Night at the ballpark with special ticket packages available for purchase. The series concludes on Sunday, June 4 at 6:05 p.m. as the Amarillo Calf Fries take the field for the second time this season. Fans can match the team on the field with the first 1,500 fans through the gates getting a replica Calf Fries Jersey Giveaway thanks to Bell.

All single-game tickets for this homestand along with the entire 2023 season are on sale at the HODGETOWN Box Office or online at www.sodpoodles.com/tickets. To view the entire 2023 promotional schedule, click here. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.sodpoodles.com, call the HODGETOWN Box Office at (806) 803-9547, or reach us via email tickets@SodPoodles.com.

A summary of details for each game can be found below:

Tuesday, May 30 - 7:05 p.m.

- Taco Tuesday / $2 Tuesday

Fans can get two tacos from the concession stands for just $3

Select seats are just $2

- National Anthem - Debbie Ford

- Little League Parade on field pregame

- Launch-A-Ball presented by Barnes Jewelry - PR Royals 8U

- Kids Run the Bases postgame

- Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31 - 7:05 p.m.

- Wiener Wednesday presented by Texas Ford Dealers - Enjoy $1 hot dogs all game long at all HODGETOWN concession stands.

- Copa de la Diversión - Pointy Boots de Amarillo

o Across Minor League Baseball, teams participate in Copa de la Diversión specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with our local Hispanic community. Every Wednesday at HODGETOWN, the team will wear our Pointy Boots de Amarillo uniforms to pair with popular Hispanic music played throughout the game, flags of different Latin countriesdisplayed on the concourse.

- First Pitch - Texas Ford Dealers

- Ceremonial First Pitch - Oceans Behavioral Hospital of Amarillo

- National Anthem - Kambyl McLarty

- Launch-A-Ball presented by Barnes Jewelry - Amarillo Thunder 10U Fastpitch

- Marketing Tables - Oceans Behavioral Hospital of Amarillo

- Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech - Oceans Behavioral Hospital of Amarillo

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 1 - 7:05 p.m.

- Thirsty Thursday© presented by Barnes Jewelry - $2 domestic drafts and fountain sodas!

- First Pitch - Barnes Jewelry

- Ceremonial First Pitches - Karl Stressman (AQHA), and Coffee Memorial Blood Center

- National Anthem - Larry Virnau

- Marketing Tables - Barnes Jewelry, Hooters, Express Pros, Air National Guard, Coffee Memorial Blood Center

- Charity Spotlight presented by Brick & Elm Magazine - Coffee Memorial Blood Center

- Launch-A-Ball presented by Barnes Jewelry - Brayden's Gift

- Little League Parade on field pregame

- Gates open - 6:00 p.m.

Friday, June 2 - 7:05 p.m.

- Route 66 Celebration w/ Friday Night Fireworks presented by Amarillo National Bank

o 8th Street Block Party from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

- Live music, vendors, & drink specials

o Team will wear specialty Route 66 inspired jerseys on field with a jersey auction postgame and online.

- First Pitch - Amarillo National Bank

- Ceremonial First Pitches - Rich Fronning and Pillar to Post

- National Anthem - William Wiggins

- Marketing Tables - Amarillo National Bank, Air National Guard, HotWorx, Peak Fighting, Pillar to Post

- Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech - Pillar to Post

- Launch-A-Ball presented by Barnes Jewelry - Canyon Crushers

- Gates open - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 3 - 7:05 p.m.

- Pirates & Princess Night presented by Primrose of Amarillo Southwest

o All the Pirates & Princesses in attendance can take part in a special pregame parade around the field.

- First Pitch - Primrose of Amarillo Southwest

- Ceremonial First Pitch - Square Mile Community Development

- National Anthem - AC Choir

- Marketing Tables - Primrose, Amarillo Social Club, Vexus, Air National Guard, Square Mile Community Development

- Charity Spotlight presented by Brick & Elm Magazine - Square Mile Community Development

- Launch-A-Ball presented by Barnes Jewelry - Panhandle Community Services

- Gates open - 6:00- p.m.

Sunday, June 4 - 6:05 p.m.

- Calf Fries Night - The team will take the field as the Amarillo Calf Fries for the second time this season.

- Calf Fries Replica Jersey Giveaway presented by Bell

o Available to the first 1,500 fans in attendance

- Hometown Hero Sunday presented by Bell - 50% off tickets for all military and active first responders.

- Sod Pups Club Kids Run The Bases - Members of the Sod Poodles Kid's Club presented by Children's Dentistry of Amarillo / Fast Braces will get to run the bases shortly after the final out of the game!

- First Pitch - Bell

- Ceremonial First Pitch - The Vessel of Humanity and Compassion

- National Anthem - Jenny Edwards

- Marketing Tables - Bell, Air National Guard, The Vessel of Humanity and Compassion

- Charity Spotlight presented by Brick & Elm Magazine - The Vessel of Humanity and Compassion

- Gates open - 5:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.