Guglietti Goes 3-For-4 But Champions Lose 6-4 to Boulders

Pamona, NY - Matt Oberste hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning and the Rockland Boulders (1-3) defeated the Ottawa Champions (2-3) 6-4 on Tuesday night at Palisades Credit Union Park.

Oberste took Ottawa relief pitcher Heath Bowers deep to right field, giving Rockland a 5-3 lead. Former Champion Chase Harris tied the game 3-3 earlier. He reached on an E6, stole second and third before scoring on a wild pitch.

Champions starting pitcher Jesse Lepore (0-1) made his first career professional start, going just 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on three hits and five walks. Bowers relieved Lepore, and after giving up a Boulders go-ahead homer, he tossed 3 1/3 innings, notching a career-high seven strikeouts.

Vinny Guglietti went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, snapping an 0-for-12 streak. Eduard Pinto gave Ottawa a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth, hammering the 18^th homer of his career, and ending the game 2-for-5.

Boulders starter J.D Busfield (1-0) went five innings, allowing three runs on nine hits and two Ottawa home runs. Jake Zokan got Maikol Gonzalez to ground out to short to end the game.

Ottawa is back in action tomorrow morning at 10:30 a.m., for game two of their three-game series against the Boulders. Phillippe Aumont will get the start for the Champions, as he looks for his 800^th career strikeout.

