Can-Am League Game Recaps

May 22, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am)





Sussex County 8, Trois Rivieres 1 (Game 1) - Box Score

The defending champion Sussex County Miners remain undefeated to start the 2019 season as they rolled past Trois Rivieres, 8-1 in game one of a doubleheader.

Sussex County pounded out 14 hits in the contest and scored in every inning except the third and fourth innings. Miners leadoff hitter Angel Reyes had a tremendous game at the plate going 4-for-5 with a home run, four runs scored and two RBI. Sussex County SS Jarred Mederos plated a run in a 2-for-4 day while 2B Trey Hair collected a pair of doubles and drove in three runs.

Miners starting pitcher Cory Jones tossed seven solid innings and earned his second win of the season. Jones allowed an earned run on three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts.

For Trois-Rivieres in the loss, 2B David Glaude went 2-for-3 and scored the team's lone run.

Ottawa 8, Rockland 1 - Box Score

Ottawa scored early and often in this matinee as they plated all eight of their runs in the first three innings and cruised to an 8-1 victory over Rockland.

The Champions had four batters with multi-hit games including CF Jiandido Tromp who went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Ottawa RF Brian Portelli drove in a pair of runs in a 2-for-4 day while DH Leonardo Reginatto and C Chris Bosco each contributed two hits apiece. The Champions in total had 11 hits.

Ottawa starter Phillippe Aumont had a tremendous outing in notching his first victory of the 2019 campaign. Aumont went six innings giving up an unearned run on six hits and striking out nine batters.

For Rockland, RF Mitch Piatnik and CF Chase Harris each had 2-for-4 outings at the plate.

