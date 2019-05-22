Champions Take Advantage of Early Rockland Errors in Blowout of Boulders

OTTAWA - Phillippe Aumont struck out the 800^th batter of his career and Jiandido Tromp went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs as the Ottawa Champions dominated the Rockland Boulders on Wednesday.

Aumont (1-0) hit the milestone in his 373^rd game after whiffing Boulders designated hitter Jordan Hinshaw in the bottom of the first. The Gatineau native struck out nine over six innings with no walks or earned runs.

"Phil was extremely dominant," said manager Sébastien Boucher. "You always expect a lot of offense coming from a morning game and he was able to shut that right down. He got into trouble in the first inning a little bit but he was able to get out of it."

"His ball moved a lot," continued Boucher. "He was getting it by everybody and he had good command of all of his pitches."

Austin Glorious struck out four batters over two innings, allowing one hit, no walks and no earned runs. Miles Sheehan came into the game in the bottom of the ninth, striking out two to close out the game.

"Austin was really good," said Boucher. "Throwing 96 is always tough on a long day, so he came in and really shut the door there."

Ottawa took advantage of some early errors to jump out to an early lead and never took their foot off the pedal the rest of the way.

Tromp hit a two-run homer to right, scoring Maikol Gonzalez in the top of the second to make it 5-1 Champions.

"At the beginning he really jumped after it," said Boucher about Tromp. "He was aggressive and got some good swings in and he was able to take advantage of the ball park at the same."

Leonardo Reginatto hit an RBI single to right with the bases loaded in the top of the first to open the scoring. Tromp and Vincent Guglietti both scored after Brian Portelli and Jordan Caillouet walked to make it 3-0.

Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a walk, scoring three runs, while Chris Bosco went 2-for-4 with a run of his own.

Boulders' starter Joe DiBenedetto (0-1) was chased from the game after just two innings, allowing four earned runs and walking five with two strikeouts.

