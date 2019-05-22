Can-Am League Game Recaps

May 22, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) News Release





New Jersey 4, Quebec 3 - Box Score

New Jersey scored the game winning run off a sacrifice fly by 2B Andrew Dundon in the ninth inning as the Jackals edged past Quebec by the score of 4-3.

The Jackals started off the contest by taking a 2-0 in the top of the first inning thanks to a Capitales error and an RBI single by C Richard Stock. Quebec immediately cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom frame as SS TJ White singled to right field to score RF JD Williams. The score would remain the same until the fifth when Dundon scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-1 New Jersey. Quebec would tie the game up at 3-3 in the eighth as DH Tyson Gillies came home on an error by Jackals SS Emelio Guerrero and C Joe Lytle singled home LF Andrew Godbold. The deadlock did not last for long as New Jersey took the lead for good in the ninth on Dundon's sacrifice fly.

New Jersey 3B Gregg Veneklasen and CF Jay Gonzalez each went 2-for-4 with a run scored while Guerrero collected a pair of hits, including a double.

Jackals reliever Lendy Castillo tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings to notch the victory. Castillo gave up a hit and a walk to go along with a strikeout.

For the Capitales in the losing effort, White had a 2-for-4 night with an RBI.

Trois-Rivieres 9, Sussex County 2 (Game 2) - Box Score

Trois-Rivieres gained a split in the doubleheader as they defeated Sussex County in game two by the final of 9-2. The contest was scoreless through the first four innings of play before the Aigles scored all nine of their runs in the final five to take home the victory.

The Aigles banged out 12 hits in the contest with four batters having multi-hit games. Trois Rivieres RF/SS Tucker Nathans went 2-for-4 with two RBIs while CF Parker Sniatynski had a pair of hits in five at-bats and scored a run. Aigles C/DH Anthony Hermelyn and SS Thomas Roulis each had 2-for-3 nights at the plate with a run scored and an RBI.

Trois-Rivieres starting pitcher Garrett Harris gave up two earned runs over 5 2/3 innings of work to notch his second win of the season. Harris allowed five hits and struck out nine batters.

Second baseman Trey Hair went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the loss for the Miners.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from May 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.