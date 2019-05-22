Early Runs Doom Boulders

May 22, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Rockland Boulders News Release





Eight runs allowed in the first three innings spelled defeat for the Rockland Boulders in an 8-1 setback against the Ottawa Champions at Palisades Credit Union Park.

Ottawa took advantage of five walks and added six hits over the first two innings to grab a 6-1 lead and the visitors never looked back. Mitch Piatnik and Chase Harris each had a pair of hits for the Boulders, Phillippe Aumont worked six strong innings to take the win, while Joe DiBenedetto was tagged with the loss.

The series concludes with the rubber match at 7:00 Thursday night, after which Rockland will embark on a seven-game in seven day road trip to Canada, facing the Quebec Capitales as well as the Champions.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from May 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.