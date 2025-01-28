Guelph Storm to Host Mental Health Awareness Game in Partnership with CMHA Waterloo Wellington

The Guelph Storm have partnered with the Canadian Mental Health Association, Waterloo Wellington branch for a mental health awareness game on February 2nd at 2:00pm when the Guelph Storm take on the Ottawa 67's at the Sleeman Centre.

The game day experience will have several features to promote the importance of mental health, including:

A CMHA Waterloo Wellington-run kiosk on the concourse where fans can learn more about mental health and the organization's community-based services

A ceremonial puck drop

Public service announcements about mental health and CMHA Waterloo Wellington

A CMHA Waterloo Wellington component

This mental health awareness game is part of the Guelph Storm's ongoing partnership with CMHA Waterloo Wellington and its Talk Today program.

This season, Talk Today is celebrating a major milestone - its 10th season of supporting junior hockey. Since its launch in 2014, Talk Today has provided an important opportunity to address the mental health needs of hockey players and other athletes across Canada. From 2014 through the 2022-23 season, nearly 8,600 individuals have received mental health and suicide awareness training through the program. The vast majority of individuals trained are athletes (7,598), but coaches (381), staff (217), billets and parents (400) have also participated in training, helping to create a culture of openness within athlete support networks.

The key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Each team is also linked to a CMHA mental health coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

For more information on the Talk Today program, visit www.talktoday.ca.

